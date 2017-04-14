Fast-moving fire injures 4, damages several homes in N.J.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PATERSON, N.J. — Authorities say a fast-moving fire spread through a Paterson neighborhood, injuring four people and damaging at least eight homes.

The fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. Friday in an abandoned home and soon spread to the other homes. Authorities say several residents who lived in those homes were displaced by the fire, but they were receiving assistance.

Red Cross said they helped five families, with 15 people in total, and is providing them with temporary lodging and food.

Two firefighters and two residents were taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries. But further details on their condition were not immediately available.

Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours before it was contained.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.