Don’t forget to add these must-haves to your baby registry!

Marissa DiBartolo, senior editor of Toy Insider, stopped by PIX11 Morning News to show off all the must-haves for expecting parents.
5-in-1 Dazzle (smarTrike)
- The luxurious Dazzle is a versatile, high-end 5-in-1 trike designed for a stylish and adventurous outdoor ride! Created by smarTrike, the Dazzle showcases rich fabrics with a reclining seat and shock absorbers for happy naps on-the-go.
- This trike features five convertible modes to accommodate children as they grow between 10 months and 3 years.
- Easy transition from stroller mode to child control mode, kids can even pedal themselves along when they are old enough.
- Includes UV protective canopy, a play phone, and a bottle holder.
- Age: 10 months+
- MSRP: $159.99
- Available: Toys “R” Us
Fisher-Price On-the-Go Baby Dome (Mattel)
- The On-the-Go Baby Dome is comfy, portable and perfect for naptime or playtime at home or on the go, especially at the beach or in the park.
- Use it indoors or out! Canopy protects baby from sun (UPF20) & bugs.
- Two colorful toys link overhead to encourage eye tracking, or let baby explore hands-on textures and develop their fine motor skills.
- Folds flat, with handles for easy take-along.
- Age: Newborn
- MSRP: $69.99
- Available: Amazon, Walmart, Toys “R” Us, Target
Gymotion Robo Playland (Yookidoo)
- The Gymotion Robo Playland is a portable patented activity playground for providing baby with developmental play during multiple stages of development.
- Plush robot themed figures constantly ride back and forth on the motorized Yookidoo Magic Motion Track.
- The Gymotion Robo Playland offers more than 20 developmental activities and evolves with the baby in three stages of play that encourage growth and learning during the critical developmental stages of your child.
- Stage 1: Lay and Play allows baby to improve on focus, eye tracking skills, and hand-eye coordination.
- Stage 2: Tummy and Play promotes head lifting and strengthens baby's shoulders and upper body.
- Stage 3: Sit and Play encourages exploration and curiosity and teaches baby cause and effect principles.
- Includes multiple accessories and multi-textured toys, including a tummy time pillow, a hangable mirror, a flower face rattle with beads, and robot plush figures.
- Folds into self-contained carry case for storage or for travel.
- Age range: 0-12 months
- MSRP: $69.99
- Available: Amazon
JJ Cole Arrington Tote (Onyx/Ivory)
- Find the perfect spot for everything with the multiple pockets and compartments in this fashionable tote. The Arrington comes equipped for your on the go lifestyle with three carrying options, a padded electronics pocket, and a coordinating changing pad.
- Features three large organizer compartments, 12 pockets inside and out, padded electronics pocket and key clip, and insulated side bottle pockets.
- Includes grips stroller attachments, a removable padded shoulder strap, and a coordinating wipeable changing pad
- Comes in Onyx/Ivory or Black Aztec.
- Age: Adult
- MSRP: $69.95
Wiggle & Crawl Ball (VTech)
- This interactive ball wiggles and wobbles on its own, encouraging little ones to chase after it.
- They can spin, twist and press the buttons to hone fine motor skills and learn about animals, colors and numbers with playful songs and lights.
- Age: 6 MOS+
- MSRP: $14.99
- Available: Walmart, Target, Toys “R” Us, Amazon
Mirari Pop! Pop! Piano! (PlayMonster)
- When children press a key on the piano, they not only hear a sound, they see a star pop up!
- The clear dome guides the shooting stars onto a different pipe so when another note is played, they’ll pop some more! Flip the switch to go from piano tones to hearing fun sound effects when the keys are pressed.
- Age: 12 MOS+
- MSRP: $28.99
- Available: Amazon, Walmart, Toys R Us, Target
Kidz Delight Bilingual Farm Stacker (KD Group)
- The fun and colorful Farm Stacker introduces baby to animal names and sounds, shapes, numbers and letters in both English and Spanish.
- It comes with three stackable colored pieces, each with an instrument and a cut-out shape, plus spinning windmill.
- When toddlers stack each piece onto the base, they can choose shape-forward to see an animal friend peek through the shape’s window or instrument-forward to hear music. Each stacked piece triggers sayings and sounds for the pictured animal or instrument.
- In Quiz mode, baby is asked to stack a specific color, shape or instrument. Once all pieces are placed on top of one another, baby can also listen to educational nursery rhymes. Farm Stacker is perfect for developing fine motor skills.
- Age: 12MOS+
- MSRP: $17.99
- Available: Toys R Us