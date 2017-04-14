Amber Alert issued in Virginia after mother allegedly threatens to kill children

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — An Amber Alert was issued Friday for two children taken by their birth mother who allegedly threatened to kill them if their father does not provide money, PIX11 News sister station WTKR reports.

Dominique Jarvis, 5, and Messiah Jarvis, 1 1/2, were last seen by their father Friday morning at a home in the 1100 block of Carrington Crescent in Portsmouth, Va., detectives said.

Their father has custody of the boys. Authorities said he received a message from their mother, Asia Jarvis, that concerned him so he called police.

Police said as long as the children are with their mother, they are in danger.

Asia Jarvis, 24, is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and about 215 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Jarvis was last seen wearing a blue night robe, green tights and an oversized shirt. She has two active warrants on file for felony abduction.

She may be driving a black Jeep. It was not immediately known where she may be headed.

Dominique Jarvis was last seen wearing a blue and red shirt and pajama pants. His younger brother Messiah last seen wearing yellow and black pants and a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at 757-393-5300 or Detective A. Mannings at 757-718-6781.