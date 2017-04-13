Spring break survival guide: Things to do with your kids while they’re off from school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lifestyle expert and editor Pamela Pekerman shared some tips on surviving your kid's Spring break with style, plenty of silly time, and, of course, your sanity.

Stay Silly: Here are some activities and games the whole family will love

Wonderful Halos (For prices at mass retailers nationwide visit HalosFun.com)With holidays like Easter, there's so much candy temptation out there for your kids, but Wonderful Halos are an easy swap that kids will love. They're sweet and full of pure goodness, and they make a great material for crafting during spring break and the Easter holiday. Materials:

Halos mandarin

White paper

Pink paper

White paper cleaner

White pom pom

Googly eyes

Glue dots Instructions:1. Cut the bunny ears from white and pink paper. Fold them back at the base and secure at the top of the Halo with glue dots.

2. Cut a pipe cleaner into three pieces and twist to from the whispers. Add a pink paper triangle for the nose.

3. Use glue dots to add googly eyes and cute little pom-pom bunny tail.



Loacker Quadratini Cocoa & Milk Bite Size Wafer, ($3.80, Eatly and LocackerUSA.com)If you’re going to the cookie aisle, pick up the better-for-you option. Loacker is made with untreated and unrefined ingredients that have been sought after and devoured for over 90 years. It’s actually the #1 wafer in Italy.Eat them solo or use them for a fun cooking with mommy night. If the idea of making something in the kitchen with your kids sounds like a mess, especially with the smaller munchkins, here’s a simple mess-free, fun-filled tiramisu featuring Loacker bite size wafers. Recipe – Mess-Free Vanilla Cocoa & Milk Cake

1. Place an ounce of milk in deep bowl and add a drop of vanilla extract

2. Soak Loacker Cocoa & Milk Wafers in milk mixture, creating base layer

3. Spray whip cream on top

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to create additional cake layers

5. Sprinkle cocoa powder

6. Top with berries and more Loacker wafer bites



Classic games

Bring back some classic games into the house, that mom and dad loved, and so will the kids. Keep these on hand for rainy days, or if mom simply can’t trek to the park with all the kids. The Game of LIFE, $44 Simon, $19.99 Twister, $17.99

Stay Stylish: You likely can't make it to the salon during this week, here are some fast beauty essentials to keep mom looking fabulous.

Red Carpet Manicure Color Dips Starter Kit ($34.99, ULTA)The First and Only At-Home Color Dip Collection, that is easy to use, quick and a must for busy moms. Do it after you put the kids to bed for some much needed Meaningful Me Moments.Simply apply a base coat and dip nails into the Color Dip Powder one nail at a time, followed by the activator and top coat to achieve runway nails in minutes! Create intense, vibrant colors with perfect even application every time – no matter your skill level.

Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer ($59.99, ULTA)Go from wet hair to wonderfully ready for the park in minutes! This hair-essential will dry and style hair in approximately 5-minutes! It’s a busy mom’s fix for fast styling results without over processing your locks.The unique oval brush design quickly creates frizz -free volume at the root and beautifully full-bodied curls the ends with a single pass, so you can be the put-together mom at the play date.

New SIMPLY Summers Eve Cleanings Cloths ($3.49, at select Targets and Walgreens)Because sometimes, a mom just can’t make it to the shower this is your fresh fix. You can freshen up on-the-go (hello car ride) or roll out of bed when the kids begin to call.The Cleansing Cloths are designed to work with your body to help maintain a natural pH and will wipe away any odor-causing bacteria anytime/anywhere. Free from Harsh Chemicals (parabens, alcohol, dyes etc.). These cleanings cloths feature simple ingredients. Is botanically- enhanced, featuring light scents Mandarin Blossom and Coconut Water Trust me !!! ever mom needs this, especially during Spring Recess.

Stay Sane – Namaste your way through spring break, by engaging the kids in calming yoga.