Park improvements finally break ground

New York City Parks are valuable and treasured land. For many neighborhoods, a park is the only open space among the buildings, asphalt and concrete.

After more than a decade, neighbors are finally celebrating the groundbreaking of a project at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx (which is bigger than Central Park). A new, bigger basketball court and skate park will be built.

Hopefully, it will be done by the end of this year or the beginning of 2018.

"The ground breaking of the Van Cortlandt Skate Park is another step to towards the completion of the Park's Master Plan." says NYC Councilmember Andrew Cohen.

The Parks Department and Commissioner Mitchell Silver have been working to get shovels in the ground on projects in the pipeline.

A skate park is being built in East Harlem at Thomas Jefferson Park on First Avenue and East 114th Street.

Neighbors are still waiting for the city to move forward on plans for a skate park at the Williamsbridge Oval in the Norwood Section of the Bronx.

Information on locations of city skate parks in the boroughs can be found here.