New ferry route planned for Midtown, NJ commuters

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. — New York Waterway is planning a new ferry route to take commuters to and from Midtown Manhattan and New Jersey.

The company on Wednesday announced it will make permanent a special route that it started last week during a New Jersey Transit train derailment to shuttle passengers between the Hoboken Terminal and the West 39th Street Midtown Ferry Terminal.

“Total ferry ridership on all NY Waterway routes was substantially up last week reflecting NY Waterway’s close cooperation and partnership with NJ TRANSIT,” NY Waterway officials said in a statement announcing the new route.

Although riders were given less than 24 hours’ notice about the new route, which began April 5, and service was limited to NJ TRANSIT ticketholders, more than 4,000 passengers used it.

The new, permanent route will be open to all interested riders and is set to be available this September, with more details being announced in the summer.

“We have been considering for some time the need for this Hoboken to Midtown route. The success of this trial by fire proved that the time to act is now,” NY Waterway President & Founder Arthur E. Imperatore said.

The ferry trip takes 12 minutes, and free connecting NY Waterway buses will be provided to take passengers on several cross-town routes in Manhattan.

PIX11’s Ashley Soley-Cerro contributed to this report.