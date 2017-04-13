Firefighters rescue passengers stuck on Joker’s Jinx rollercoaster at Six Flags America in Maryland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Firefighters are pulling people from a stalled rollercoaster, the Joker's Jinx, at Six Flags America in Maryland.

The ride came to a halt at about 6 p.m. in Upper Marlboro.

Six cars with four passengers each are trapped high atop the ride, about 100 feet in the air, according to reports.

WCNC reports seven children and 17 adults are trapped.

According the Prince George's County Chief spokesperson Mark Brady, firefighters first removed the children from the rollercoaster.

A video uploaded to social media showed firefighters lowering passengers to the ground.

Six Flags America took to Twitter around 7:45 p.m. saying the ride stalled in a safe position and all riders were safe.

Joker's Jinx is stalled in a safe position. All riders safe. Continuing efforts with PGCounty Fire. — Six Flags America (@SixFlagsDC) April 13, 2017

It was not immediately clear what caused the rollercoaster to stop.

