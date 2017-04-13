4 male bodies inside Long Island park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. – A quadruple homicide investigation is underway after four bodies were discovered inside a Long Island park early Thursday.

Overnight PIX11 learned someone found the bodies of four males at the Central Islip Recreational Center Park off Clayton Street. Investigators with the Suffolk County police confirmed they were all found with "significant trauma" to their bodies.

What's still unknown is: who found them, the victims' ages, names and other circumstances surrounding the grisly scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.