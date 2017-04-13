Grandmother found decapitated after boy flees attack, calls 911

WICHITA, Kan. — A Kansas woman has been arrested after she allegedly decapitated her ex-boyfriend’s mother. The mother’s 9-year-old grandson called 911 after fleeing from the attack.

Micki Davis, 63, was killed Sunday afternoon, according to KAKE.

Rachael Hilyard, 35, was charged with first-degree murder, KWCH reported.

Police told KWCH that Davis and her grandson had gone to a home to get property, which belonged to her son, but Hilyard started attacking her.

Police say the 9-year-old was able to run away. He grabbed Davis’ cell phone from her truck and called the police.

Hilyard was hiding in the home and was taken into custody at the scene.

The boy was not hurt.

Officers found the victim’s decapitated body in the garage, KAKE reported. It was not immediately clear what was used to carry out the beheading.

“Why a good person? Why somebody like Micki who was loved by everybody? Micki had no enemies,” relative Gene Gardner told KAKE. “Why did this have to happen to her?”

Hilyard is the ex-girlfriend of Davis’s son, who was identified by KAKE as 36-year-old Jacob Gillespie III. The station reported her son is in jail in connection with a police pursuit and crash that happened late last month.

A GoFundMe pages has been set up to help with the costs of the slain grandmother’s funeral.