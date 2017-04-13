Force Blue trains military veterans in mission to preserve coral reefs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Force Blue gives former military trained combat divers and veterans of Special Operations Forces an important new mission: to experience and explore one of the most critically endangered ecosystems on the planet–and to adapt their training and teamwork to rebuild the fragile ecosystem and aid in its protection.

During the exciting upcoming inaugural deployment, six veterans of the Iraq/Afghanistan wars will be taught how to adapt their skills to rebuild and preserve coral reefs off the coast of Grand Cayman.

U.S. Marine Staff Sergeant Nicole Rosga, Air Force Master Sergeant Rudy Reyes and U.S. Navy Diver Officer Angelo Fiore spoke to the PIX11 Morning News about their mission.

For more information on Force Blue, refer to their website here.