SEAGATE, Brooklyn –– A fire ripped through a Brooklyn synagogue, damaging the building during the holy week of Passover, FDNY official said.

It started shortly after midnight Thursday at Congregation Kneses Israel of Sea Gate. It was placed under control around 2:30 a.m.

No one was injured in the blaze.

The Passover holiday began on Monday evening and ends on April 18.