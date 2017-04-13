Family of missing teens fear the worst after 4 bodies found in Long Island park; they suspect MS-13

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — The distraught family and friends of two missing Long Island teens fear the boys have been killed by MS-13 gang members — and that their loved ones are among the four bodies found overnight in a park.

The corpses with “significant trauma” were discovered in the Central Islip Recreational Center Park off Clayton Street, according to Suffolk County police. So far they have only been identified as males of unknown ages.

Relatives and friends of Jorge Tigre, 18, and Justin Llivicura, 16, arrived at the scene Thursday morning seeking information.

Hours later, Llivicura's family told PIX11 police had informed them the teen was among the dead.

PIX11 has sought confirmation from police.

Both teens attend Bellport High School, and were at the park with as many as three other people Tuesday evening, family said.

About a dozen distraught people, including family and friends of the teens, say they have not been heard from since.

Jorge’s brother, William Tigre, tells PIX11 he received a frantic phone call Wednesday evening from someone claiming, "I just escaped from the car, and watched them kill your brother."

The phone went dead before William Tigre says he was able to respond, or ask questions.

Police have not commented on the alleged phone call.

MS-13, a well-known gang accused in a slew of teen killings in the area, is believed by friends of the missing to be responsible.

“They’ll kill anybody,” said Isaiah Vogelfang, whose own brother, Michael Johnson, was allegedly killed by MS-13 members last year.

“Girls, boys, just to get initiated into the gang,” friend Brian Mendosa then said.

MS-13 is a “transnational” street gang pinned for numerous crimes across the country, prompting the FBI in 2004 to start a MS-13 National Gang Task Force.

Four members were arrested last month in connection to a recent spree of teenage killings in the Brentwood area in 2016, according to police.

The killings began in September with the deaths of Nisa Mickens, 15, and Kayla Cuevas, 16. They were walking in the area when MS-13 gang members allegedly tried to kidnap Cuevas. Mickens tried to fight off the kidnappers and both of the teenage girls were killed.

The body of Oscar Acosta, 19, was also discovered that month, and the body of Miguel Garcia Morán, 15, not long after that, according to police. MS-13 members are suspected in all of the deaths.

Known MS-13 member, Jose Pena-Hernandez, 18, was found dead in October, according to investigators.

The four individuals arrested in March have been accused in the deaths of Mickens, Cuevas and Pena-Hernandez, officials said last month.

