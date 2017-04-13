Explosion in Elmwood Park home prompts evacuations in area

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. — Firefighters are evacuating homes along an Elmwood Park street after an apparent gas explosion Thursday night.

The explosion happened on a home on Martha Avenue around 7 p.m.

PSE&G said the explosion happened in the basement.

(VIDEO) Scene of gas explosion inside #ElmwoodPark #NJ home. Details at 10 in live report on @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/Ij0H7A5Mjl — Ayana Harry PIX11 (@AyanaHarry) April 14, 2017

Firefighters evacuated homes on the street as a precaution. The strong smell of gas filled the street.

Officials say gas is the apparent cause for the explosion.

PSE&G turned off gas in the home, but did not turn it off for the rest of the neighborhood.

Officials say one woman was in the home at the time of the explosion. She was taken to the hospital where her condition was not immediately clear.