Easter weather forecast for New York, New Jersey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It will be a very tranquil end to the week as high pressure pushes across the region. A warm front lifts across late on Saturday meaning that Easter could feel more like summer than the middle of April.

A few clouds will pass through during Thursday evening as a weak disturbance enters our area. No rain is expected as the air is very starved of moisture. Eventually, clouds should clear out during the overnight period with temperatures in the 40s.

Friday looks to be a great day featuring lots of sunshine. Temperatures will climb back into the 60s during the afternoon.

Most of Saturday looks to be fine but clouds will increase as a warm front approaches in the afternoon.

That could bring a few showers especially during the evening. More importantly, the front will bring temperatures way up, possibly to around 80 on Easter Sunday. The warm spell lasts only for that day as a cold front will move in, bringing the risk of some thunderstorms late in the afternoon or evening.

Temperatures cool down next week back into the 60s through Tuesday, but under sunny skies.