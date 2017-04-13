Dragged United passenger lost teeth, suffered broken nose and concussion: lawyer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A lawyer for a man dragged off an overbooked United Express flight said the passenger suffered a concussion, broken nose and lost two front teeth in the incident that was caught on camera and sparked nationwide outrage.

Dr. David Dao was dragged from the airliner after he refused to give up his seat on the full flight.

Dao's attorney Thomas Demetrio said at a news conference Thursday that airlines have "bullied" passengers "for a long time" and have treated us as "less than maybe we deserve."

Demetrio said he "probably" will file a lawsuit on Dao's behalf.

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz has said he was "ashamed" when he saw the video and that the airline is reviewing its policies. Munoz said law enforcement won't be involved in removing passengers in the future.

The airline released this statement after the Thursday news conference, vowing to reveal by the end of the month the results of their own investigation and the changes they plan to make: