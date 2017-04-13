Dragged United passenger lost teeth, suffered broken nose and concussion: lawyer

CHICAGO — A lawyer for a man dragged off an overbooked United Express flight said the passenger suffered a concussion, broken nose and lost two front teeth in the incident that was caught on camera and sparked nationwide outrage.
Dr. David Dao was dragged from the airliner after he refused to give up his seat on the full flight.
Dao's attorney Thomas Demetrio said at a news conference Thursday that airlines have "bullied" passengers "for a long time" and have treated us as "less than maybe we deserve."
Demetrio said he "probably" will file a lawsuit on Dao's behalf.
United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz has said he was "ashamed" when he saw the video and that the airline is reviewing its policies. Munoz said law enforcement won't be involved in removing passengers in the future.
The airline released this statement after the Thursday news conference, vowing to reveal by the end of the month the results of their own investigation and the changes they plan to make:
"We continue to express our sincerest apology to Dr. Dao. We cannot stress enough that we remain steadfast in our commitment to make this right.
"This horrible situation has provided a harsh learning experience from which we will take immediate, concrete action. We have committed to our customers and our employees that we are going to fix what’s broken so this never happens again.
"First, we are committing that United will not ask law enforcement officers to remove passengers from our flights unless it is a matter of safety and security. Second, we’ve started a thorough review of policies that govern crew movement, incentivizing volunteers in these situations, how we handle oversold situations and an examination of how we partner with airport authorities and local law enforcement. Third, we will fully review and improve our training programs to ensure our employees are prepared and empowered to put our customers first. Our values – not just systems – will guide everything we do. We’ll communicate the results of our review and the actions we will take by April 30.
"United CEO Oscar Munoz and the company called Dr. Dao on numerous occasions to express our heartfelt and deepest apologies."