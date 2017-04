BRONX — Five people were injured and all northbound Major Deegan Expressway lanes are closed due to a crash early Thursday, according to officials.

All Bronx-bound lanes are closed at 149th Street, NYPD tweeted around 6:20 a.m.

A crash injuring five people prompted the closure, according to FDNY.

All five were hospitalized, with three sustaining minor injuries, fire officials said.

Details about the crash were not immediately known.

Due to a vehicle collision, all lanes of Major Deegan Expressway are closed in the northbound direction at East 149th Street in the Bronx. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 13, 2017