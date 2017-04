Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to getting in shape, losing belly fat usually tops the list of goals. Now there's one program that can help you knock it out in just 30 days.

Core De Force is a martial arts-inspired workout designed to slash inches off your waist, blast belly fat, and sculpt total-body definition.

It's taught by Beachbody super trainers Joel Freeman and Jericho McMatthews.

To find out more: http://www.beachbody.com