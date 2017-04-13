Broken compactor creates trash, rodent nightmare in Harlem building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM, Manhattan — Families in the Carver Houses say a broken trash compactor is causing a rodent nightmare.

They say the compactor at the building on E. 99 Street has been broken for three weeks.

"The rats have taken over," said one woman who did not want to be identified.

Plastic bags have been left for people to use. They say they have no time table of when the basement compactor will be fixed.

"Workers don't even want to go down there. It's so disgusting. There are cockroaches and rats down there," a resident told PIX11 News.

PIX11 News reached out to the New York City Housing Authority where a spokesperson said: "We can and must do better. Staff cleaned the area and they are stepping up maintenance and extermination efforts.”

If you have a story reach out to Monica Morales on Facebook.