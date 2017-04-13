5 injured, including 2 firefighters, in N.J. fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ — Five people, including two firefighters, were injured in a New Jersey home fire Thursday, according to fire officials.

Firefighters responded to reports of a blaze on Orion Road in Berkeley Heights early Thursday, Union County fire officials said.

Two older residents and a caretaker were found trapped inside, and two were immediately rescued, the fire official said. Following further efforts, the third was also recovered.

Two firefighters were injured during the fire fight — one suffering smoke inhalation, the second sustaining a hand injury, according to firefighters at the scene.