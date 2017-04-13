25 arrested protesting immigration policies at Trump Tower

NEW YORK — Police arrested 25 people Thursday during a protest outside of Trump Tower denouncing President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Activists with the group Rise and Resist staged a protest Thursday afternoon inside of Trump Tower to show support for refugees, immigrants and their families.

“My grandparents, who fled Eastern Europe looking for both religious freedom and economic opportunity, taught me to respect all people regardless of their race, nationality, or religion,” said Jamie Bauer, one of protest’s organizers. “I’m honoring today them by saying loud and clear that all immigrants are welcome in the United States.”

They stood in Trump’s New York residence with banners saying ‘No Ban’, ‘No Wall’ and ‘No Raids.” Their ire stems from several of the president’s executive orders and positions on immigration.

Protesters unfurled banners from the second tier of the atrium to draw awareness to President Trump’s travel ban on six Muslim-majority countries; the raids and detentions of undocumented immigrants and his talk of building a wall in Mexico.

“We oppose and reject the Trump Administration’s hateful policies towards immigrants and refugees,” said protestor Alexis Danzig, “specifically those targeting Muslim-majority countries named by Trump’s Islamophobic ban, and policies directed towards the people of South and Central America.”

The NYPD and Secret Service have ramped up security at Trump Tower since Trump was elected. The atrium in the Fifth Avenue building is still open to the public.