2 young N.J. boys run out into street to get help when they can’t wake mom

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. — A mother is under arrest after her two young sons were found wandering a New Jersey street looking for help because they could not wake her up, police said Thursday.

The boys, ages 2 and 5, were found about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Washington Street in Hackettstown, police said.

They’d run into the roadway and were stopped by a driver, who told police the boys had said they couldn’t wake up their mom.

When officers arrived, they found Jamie Stollenmaier, 20, passed out in bed with an open can of beer in her hand, police said. Officers said Stollenmaier was emitting an odor of alcohol.

She now faces two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Her sons have been taken in by the Division of Child Protection and Permanency.