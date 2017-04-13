1 dead, 1 seriously injured after livery cab slammed into wall near Bronx River Parkway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORWOOD, the Bronx – A man is dead, another one is fighting for his life after a livery cab driver jumped a curb and hit a wall before an entrance ramp into the Bronx River Parkway, police said.

A man, 22, driving a Honda Accord with a 25-year-old passenger inside slammed into a wall on the East Gun Hill Road northbound entrance ramp before the the Bronx River Parkway at about 4 a.m., police said.

Both were taken to a hospital, where the older victim perished. The driver is in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation found that speeding could've been a factor in the fatal crash. It is unclear if the victims knew each other.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.