BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Police are looking for the attacker after a woman was slashed in the face and robbed of her iPhone at a subway station in Brooklyn Wednesday evening.

The attack happened just before 6 p.m. at the Nostrand Avenue/Fulton Street subway station.

Police say the suspect slashed the woman in the face and stole her iPhone.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.