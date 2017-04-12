Residents evacuated as firefighters battle fire in Passaic

PASSAIC, N.J. – Residents were evacuated after a massive fire broke out inside a commercial building in Passaic early Wednesday, fire officials said.

It happened on 1st and Bergen streets.

Passaic mayor Hector Lora via Facebook advised residents from 83 to 93 Market St. to go seek shelter at city hall.

Electricity was turned off from Bergen Street until South Street as firefighters battled the fire. Residents from the area may also see discolored water or experience low pressure due to the water being used fire hydrants.

Attention #Passaic residents in the area of First St, except poor pressure and or discolored water due to a fire — Passaic Valley Water (@PVWC) April 12, 2017

No word on serious injuries.

Red Cross helped 39 people with emergency assistance, including temporary lodging in Wednesday’s overnight fire.

Red Cross Disaster Team responded to fire on 1st St. in #Passaic helping 6 families (39 ppl) w/ emergency assistance including temp lodging. — Red Cross New Jersey (@NJRedCross) April 12, 2017

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.