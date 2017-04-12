Man’s fatal fall from Brooklyn building ruled a homicide: NYPD

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn – Cops say the death of a man who fell from an apartment building has been ruled a homicide, police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to a 911 call of an unconscious person at the rear of 60 Division Ave. around 2:30 p.m. Monday, police said. Upon arrival, they found Miguel Santiago, 53, unconscious and unresponsive with severe body injuries.

Santiago was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. After initially suspecting his death was a suicide, authorities ruled it as a homicide.

The Daily News reports witnesses saw Santiago arguing with another male on the 15th floor of the Division Avenue apartment over money. Police are still trying to track down the individual in the argument with Santiago.

There are no arrests at this time.