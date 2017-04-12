Gang member who fatally stabbed man 17 times in N.J. added to 10 Most Wanted list: FBI

NEW JERSEY — A known MS-13 gang member was added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitive list Wednesday, nearly six years after he allegedly killed a man by stabbing him 17 times and cutting his throat.

Walter Yovany Gomez killed a man in Plainfield in May of 2011 because the victim was suspected of socializing with a rival gang and had been ordered to be killed, according to the FBI.

Gomez and another gang member allegedly spent the evening with the victim before attacking him — striking the victim numerous times in the head, cutting his throat and stabbing him 17 times in the back.

The suspect is a known MS-13 gang member and was last seen in Maryland, where he was driven from New Jersey, the FBI said.

He is a citizen of Honduras, and was in the United Stated illegally when the killing occured, according to the FBI.

The agency is offering a reward up to $100,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Gomez is of unknown age, previously going by numerous birth dates in October of various years placing him between 29 and 33 years old.

He also goes by numerous aliases, including “Cholo,” Walter Y. Gomez, Walter Rios Gomez, Walter Yovany Rios Gomez and “Geovany.”

Gomez is described as having black hair, brown eyes, standing about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds.

A federal warrant was issued for Gomez in September of 2013 after he was charged with committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering, according to the FBI.

The FBI says he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local FBI office, or nearest American Embassy or consulate.