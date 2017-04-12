Driver arrested after allegedly severing Long Island postal worker’s leg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH BABYLON, N.Y. — Suffolk County Police have arrested a Deer Park man after his vehicle struck a postal worker, allegedly severing his leg in North Babylon on Tuesday.

Stefano Belloisi was driving a 1998 Lincoln Continental westbound on Prairie Drive at 1:57 p.m. when his vehicle veered off the road, struck a mail carrier, who was outside his vehicle, the carrier’s postal truck, a fire hydrant and a telephone pole.

The mail carrier, 40, of Bayport, was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was admitted with serious injuries.

"I just walked up to him and I saw that his leg had been severed," Jason Leslie, a neighbor told PIX11. "But he was alive."

Belloisi, 51, is charged with Reckless Driving and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree. He was scheduled to be arraigned today at First District Court in Central Islip.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen Belloisi driving prior to the crash or have any information on the crash to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.