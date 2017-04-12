Dressing your kids up for Spring for less

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Easter festivities are right around the corner, that means Easter egg hunts and chocolate treats. It also means also means cute Spring outfits.

Justine Santaniello, trend and style expert, is here to show us the best kids' looks for Easter at an affordable price from two of her favorite retailers.

Look 1:

Model is wearing a suit from COLLECTION by Michael Strahan sold exclusively at JCPenney. This collection has been available to men at JCPenney for a couple years but it’s the first time the line is available for kids – and, just in time for Easter! The jacket is current

(COLLECTION Kids by Michael Strahan Gray Suit with White Shirt and Red Tie, available at JCPenney or JCPenney.com, $30 for pants, $60 for jacket, $25 for shirt and tie)

Look 2:

Model is wearing a spring dress from Burlington Stores. The dress features fun attachable necklaces so the girls will love mixing and matching with other accessories. (Mint rose printed dress with removable necklace $21.99, available at Burlington or BurlingtonStores.com)

Look 3:

Model is wearing an Easter dress from Burlington in a classic pale pink that is always a “win” for Easter. For a fun twist on the classic, we recommend the uneven cut style to spice up the norm. Bonus, as it’s perfect to repurpose with a denim jacket for a casual look heading into the summer. (Pale pink dress with uneven cut bottom $19.99, available at Burlington or BurlingtonStores.com)

Look 4:

Model is wearing a fun floral dress from JCPenney that is sure to help her steal the spotlight. This look is perfect for the fashion forward little one who is already wanting to mix their prints, featuring bold navy blue sailor stripes at the top and pink floral at the bottom. (Floral and striped dress $30.00, available at JCPenney or JCPenney.com)

Look 5:

Model is wearing a suit set from JCPenney which includes a vest, pants, shirt and tie $49.99)