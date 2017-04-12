Dortmund bus attack: 1 detained, ‘terrorist involvement’ suspected

German authorities suspect “terrorist involvement” in a bomb attack on the bus of the Borussia Dortmund soccer team, based on the type of detonator and explosive involved, a spokeswoman for the federal prosecutor’s office said Wednesday.

One person has been temporarily detained in connection with the case, spokeswoman Frauke Koehler said.

That person is one of two suspects whose homes have been searched by investigators, she said.

Both suspects are from the “Islamist spectrum,” Koehler said.

One of several claims of responsibility for the attack mentioned a demand for the withdrawal of German Tornado jets from Syria and the closure of the US Air Force’s Ramstein air base in Germany.