Contractor charged with arson in Elmhurst fire that injured 13 people

ELMHURST, Queens — A contractor has been charged in connection with the massive fire that ripped through a Queens apartment building Tuesday night, injuring 13 people.

Declan Mcelhatton, 53, of Maintenance Asset Management in Yonkers, is charged with arson and reckless endangerment.

According to the FDNY, the cause of the 5-alarm blaze was open flame in close proximity to combustibles.

The blaze started around 6:30 p.m. at a multi-story building at 94th Street and 57th Avenue in the Elmhurst section of Queens.

Red Cross deployed multiple teams to the scene for support. At least 112 units were evacuated, but it is not known how many people were displaced.

#FDNY Fire Marshals have arrested contractor Declan Mcelhatton, 53, of Maintenance Asset Management, Yonkers pic.twitter.com/sO6kiiisBM — FDNY (@FDNY) April 13, 2017