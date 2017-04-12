NEVER MISS A STORY: GET THE PIX11 NEWS APP FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES
THE PIX11 NEWSLETTER: GET THE LATEST UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Condom-clogged pipe leads police to Austin prostitution ring

Posted 3:06 PM, April 12, 2017, by

AUSTIN, Texas — Police say they cracked an Austin prostitution ring they were led to by a drainage pipe clogged with condoms.

A police affidavit filed Tuesday said investigators learned that a massage parlor was operating in a shopping strip in northwestern Austin after the realty company that had just taken control of the property.

The company grew suspicious of the activities of a tenant when they found hundreds of condoms clogging a waste disposal unit connecting the strip to the city sewer system.

Police say they found a massage parlor operating in the strip where female workers offered sexual services for pay. A woman and her husband have been arrested and charged with organized criminal activity and money laundering.

Related stories