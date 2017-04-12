68-year-old woman’s death in Brooklyn home invasion ruled a homicide: NYPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn – Police say a woman's death during a violent December home invasion has been ruled a homicide Wednesday.

Brenda Ramos, 68, died after three intruders – two men and a woman – entered her 9427 Kings Highway apartment on Dec. 16 and attacked her 40-year-old male roommate with a hammer, police said.

The woman was unconscious and unresponsive when police responded, the NYPD said. She had no visible signs of trauma. Both victims were taken to a hospital, where the woman died. The man suffered several cuts to the torso.

Several belongings were missing from the apartment, police said.

The medical examiner ruled her death to be a homicide.

Police have not released any descriptions of the attackers nor have any arrests been made.