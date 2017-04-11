Suspect’s gun jams during Sunset Park dispute: NYPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — Police say a man's gun failed to discharge during an altercation in Brooklyn Monday night.

The incident happened near Eighth Avenue and 58th Street in the Sunset Park section of the borough around 9:40 p.m.

Police say two men got into a fight with with another pair of men inside of a business in the area.

The fight quickly escalated and became physical.

According to police, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and tried to shoot a 21-year-old, but the gun didn't fire. His accomplice then allegedly cut one of the victims with a sharp object.

The suspects are both described as being in their 20s.

Surveillance video released shows the suspects both in and outside of the building.

