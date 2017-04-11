Suspect arrested after trying to snatch 4-month-old girl from family on subway

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn – Police have arrested a man accused of trying to kidnap a 4-month-old girl from her mother and grandmother on a subway train Sunday night, the NYPD said.

The family was on a J train around 11 p.m. Sunday when Rafael Martinez, 30, hopped on the Alabama Ave. stop and then got into a dispute with them, police said. Martinez allegedly tried to remove the baby from the stroller seat and said in Spanish “let me go, I want the baby,” according to police.

The Daily News reports the child’s mother was with her mother-in-law and 3-year-old niece. They successfully fought off the crazed individual, who was later arrested without incident in Brooklyn. She told the newspaper she’s never traveling on the subway without her husband again.

Martinez faces attempted kidnapping, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal possession of a controlled substance charges, police said. He also has 19 priors, dating back as 2007, according to police.