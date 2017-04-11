Postal worker’s leg completely severed after being struck by car on Long Island, witnesses say

NORTH BABYLON, N.Y. — A postal worker was struck by a car on Long Island Tuesday afternoon — his leg completely severed, witnesses say.

It happened around 2 p.m. in North Babylon.

Officials say a man was driving a Lincoln Continental westbound on Prairie Drive in North Babylon when his vehicle veered off the road, struck the postal worker, who was outside his vehicle, a postal truck, a fire hydrant and a telephone pole.

The postal worker was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital where he listed is in critical condition.

Witnesses tell PIX11 News the victim’s leg was completely severed and away from his body.

The driver of the Lincoln refused medical attention.

The investigation is continuing.

PIX11’s Keith Lopez contributed to this report.