Police seek mugger who clubbed woman in head in Queens

DOUGLASTON, Queens – Cops are on the lookout for a man who snuck up behind a woman and clubbed her in the head before grabbing her purse, police said.

The NYPD says the mugging happened in front of 46-06 Marathon Parkway on April 2, at about 7:45 a.m.

Police say the mugger exited a car and approached the victim from behind, striking her with an unknown object before taking off with her pocketbook, which contained $15 inside.

The culprit then fled in the vehicle southbound on Marathon Parkway, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The NYPD released a sketch of the mugger and photos showing him re-entering his car.

