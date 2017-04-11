Police concept car, dog-friendly vehicle to debut at New York Auto Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Nissan is rolling out three unique concept cars ahead of the New York Auto Show.

One vehicle that will probably get some ‘barking’ is the Nissan Rogue Dogue concept car, a car fitted for your four-legged friend.

Another concept car takes you to the Outer Rim is the Rogue One “Star Wars” limited edition vehicle.

Each vehicle has official Lucas Film branding and a full-sized replica collectible death trooper helmet.

A concept car on the right side of the law is the Nissan GT-R concept police cruiser.

“It can go from 0 to 60 in 2.7 seconds, it does have a 560 HP TwinTurbo charge v6, that's a hand built engine,” Dan Passe, senior manager of product communications at Nissan told PIX11 news. “You can buy one of these vehicles at your local Nissan dealership but it won't quite exactly look like this.”

The New York Auto Show kicks off on April 14 at the Javits Center.