Massive fire rips through top floor of Queens apartment building

ELMHURST, Queens — Firefighters are on the scene battling a massive fire that has ripped through the top floor of an apartment building in Queens Tuesday evening.

It started around 6:30 p.m. at a multi-story building at 94th Street and 57th Avenue in the Elmhurst section of Queens.

The fire quickly grew to five alarms as black smoke billowed over the area.

It is not yet known if there are any injuries as a result of the fire.

Expect smoke, traffic delays, and a presence of emergency personnel and vehicles in the area.

