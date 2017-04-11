Kearny man charged with murdering mother of his 3 children: Prosecutor

KEARNY, N.J. — A New Jersey man was charged with murder after prosecutors say he stabbed the mother of his children to death Monday evening.

Police responded to a 911 call at a home on Chestnut Street in Kearny around 6:45 p.m.

When they arrived, they found Luisa Cristina Reyna-Tello, 46, with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jose Castro-Lavado, 36, who also lived in the home with the victim, was arrested and charged with murder and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Police say Castro-Lavado is the father of Reyna-Tello’s three children.

A teenager who lives next to the crime scene told NJ.com the children are incredibly distraught.

“One of the girls came out screaming ‘why my mom, why my mom, why my mom,’ he told NJ.com.

The Regional Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of Reyna-Tello’s death.

If prosecutors rule her death a homicide, it will be the first murder in Kearny since Alishia Colon, 16, in 2013. Colon was shot execution-style in her bedroom, NJ.com reports.