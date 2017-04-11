It’ll feel like summer on Tuesday, but how hot will it get?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK – Day 2 of this spring’s first “heat wave” is Tuesday.

PIX11 Weather Center forecasts highs in the 80s inland, 50s and 60s at the coast, and 70s in the city. That’s what a warm spring day is typically like when we see southwest winds.

In fact, Newark’s high Monday of 82 degrees tied a record high from 1955. More records may fall on Tuesday with slightly warmer air.

There's such a wide range area of temperatures depending where you are in the tri-state area, some places may get 20 degrees above normal. Our forecast calls for a high of 80 in midtown, with 80s north and west and 60s closer to the coast. We may fall short of the 84 degree record at Central Park.

High clouds stick around, but increase on Wednesday as a cold front approaches. Not much rain is expected; maybe just a scattered shower.

High pressure builds in for the rest of the week as temperatures moderate but remain above normal, with highs in the 60s.

An early look at Easter Sunday shows the chance for a few showers and a high of 70.