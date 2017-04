NEWARK, N.J. – Authorities are investigating a shooting at a Newark home early Tuesday.

The shooting occurred at 42 Ridgewood Ave. before 11 p.m. Monday.

Police did not say how many victims were wounded in the incident.

PIX11 cameras caught what appeared to be a body bag carried out of the Newark house.

Essex County Prosecutors Office is on the scene.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.