How to help the family of 8-year-old San Bernardino shooting victim Jonathan Martinez

SAN BERNARDINO — The family of an 8-year-old student killed in the recent murder-suicide at a San Bernardino elementary school Monday wants to bring attention and consciousness to an issue facing Jonathan called Williams syndrome.

Williams syndrome is a genetic condition that is characterized by cardiovascular issues and development delays, and it affects an estimated 20,000 to 30,000 people in the United States, according to the Williams Syndrome Association.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family.

Like others with the condition, Jonathan was social and had an affinity for music, and he brought joy and perspective to his family, Marsden said.

Jonathan was killed Monday when Cedric Anderson, 53, of Riverside, walked in to the classroom armed with a large caliber revolver and opened fire “without saying anything,” killing Karen Elaine Smith, 53, also of Riverside. Smith was a teacher at the school, San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said.

Jonathan died at Loma Linda University Medical Center in Loma Linda after being airlifted from the school, the police chief said.

The other student, a 9-year-old boy, was listed in stable condition at the medical center, according to the hospital.