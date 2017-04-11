Allison Janney, Corey Hawkins star in Broadway revival of ‘Six Degrees of Separation’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Allison Janney, a seven-time Emmy Award winner, definitely knows how to pick her roles.

“The West Wing” and “Mom” star is back on the Broadway stage in the latest revival of “Six Degrees of Separation.”

The story follows a rich couple and a young man who cons them into believing he’s a friend of their son. Playing Janney’s husband is Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey.

“It’s a play about race, about money, about New York, about art, but at the end of the day it’s a play about humanity.”

It also explores the issue of mental health, as the young man, played by “Straight Outta Compton’s” Corey Hawkins, battles schizophrenia.

“It becomes a bit of a reality and fiction sort of meld and he doesn’t know what’s real … the deceit may come out of that but he’s looking for love.”

He follows in the footsteps of Courtney B. Vance and Will Smith, who have both played this part on stage and on screen.

“They are huge shoes to fill, but we have something special.”