Watch for this change in April’s behavior ahead of labor, zoo says

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — All eyes are still on April the giraffe as she moves closer to giving birth at an upstate New York zoo.

Her keepers at Animal Adventure Park on Monday said they don’t expect April to show any more “significant” physical changes before the big day, but viewers can watch for a few key indicators that baby is ready.

“We are waiting for increased pacing to indicate an active labor situation has begun, in addition to pushing/contractions,” the zoo said in a Facebook update. “So, be watching of behavioral changes!”

The zoo has been livestreaming a view of April’s stall since early February, drawing hundreds of thousands of viewers every day.

Shortly after it first went live, the video was taken down after viewers flagged it as “sexually explicit.” The image was restored and the zoo said the birth will be shown live for educational purposes.