NEVER MISS A STORY: GET THE PIX11 NEWS APP FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES
THE PIX11 NEWSLETTER: GET THE LATEST UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Police find badly burned body inside car parked at Green Acres Mall

Posted 4:44 AM, April 10, 2017, by , Updated at 04:51AM, April 10, 2017

VALLEY STREAM, NY —A body was found inside a burning car in a Long Island parking garage late Sunday.

Firefighters made the discovery after extinguishing the car fire in the Sears parking garage at the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream. The mall was closed at the time.

Police have not been able to identify the body. The person was so badly burned, officials cannot even determine gender.

It is not yet clear how the victim died.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.