Police find badly burned body inside car parked at Green Acres Mall

VALLEY STREAM, NY —A body was found inside a burning car in a Long Island parking garage late Sunday.

Firefighters made the discovery after extinguishing the car fire in the Sears parking garage at the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream. The mall was closed at the time.

Police have not been able to identify the body. The person was so badly burned, officials cannot even determine gender.

It is not yet clear how the victim died.

