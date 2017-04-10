Ohio woman charged with raping, robbing cab driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FINDLAY, Ohio — An Ohio woman is being charged after prosecutors say she raped and robbed a taxi driver at knifepoint.

The News-Messenger reports Brittany Carter, 23, allegedly got into the cab on Jan. 28 with two men. Police say one of the men held a knife to the 29-year-old cab driver while Carter allegedly performed a sexual act on him.

Detectives say the suspects took $32 from the driver's pocket before running away.

Carter was arrested on a warrant and charged with rape and aggravated robbery.

Police have identified one of the men as Cory Jackson, 20, of Lima. Jackson and the other man remain at large.

Court documents show Carter had been previously indicted on drug charges.