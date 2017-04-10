Shooting at elementary school in San Bernardino, Calif., may have been murder-suicide: chief

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — A shooter walked into an elementary school classroom in Southern California on Monday and opened fire in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide.

The incident happened at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino.

Two adults are dead in a classroom, San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said in a tweet. The shooter is believed to be dead and there is “no further threat,” Burguan said.

In addition to the two deceased, two people — possibly students — were hurt and have been taken to a hospital in unknown condition, Burguan said.

A spokeswoman with the San Bernardino Police Department told PIX11 News' sister station KTLA that a shooter entered the school located at 5378 N. H St. Monday morning.

Students are being evacuated and taken to Cajon High School, less than a mile away, the police chief said.

Aerial images of the scene showed young children being organized into groups on the grass and basketball courts outside the school. Some of those children were led onto waiting school buses.

