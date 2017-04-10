Manhattan mother of four fears waterfall in bathroom will collapse ceiling — Monica’s on the case

"No one is listening. I've called the commissioner. I've called Housing. I've spoken to the manager.Then I called you," Henry told me.
When PIX11 News arrived, there was a massive hole in the wall and ceiling of the bathroom.
"The water was dripping on me yesterday. I want it fixed," said 5-year-old Damier Davis, Henry's son.
An hour after PIX11 crews left Henry's apartment, a housing manager was in her bathroom checking out the problems.
“All NYCHA residents deserve to live in well-maintained homes. This situation is unacceptable and staff is working urgently to address the leak tonight," NYCHA told PIX11 News.
