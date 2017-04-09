Woman hit in head, dragged to car in North Bellmore sexual assault: Police

NORTH BELLMORE, N.Y. — Police are searching for a man in connection with a violent sexual assault in Nassau County Sunday morning.

The victim, 25, was walking on Porter Street around 2 a.m. in North Bellmore when she was struck in the back of the head with an object.

Police say once she was on the ground, the suspect carried her into a car and began sexually assaulting her.

The victim was able to fight back and get away from the suspect to call police.

The suspect is described as being 6 feet tall, in his 30s with a large build and a goatee.

The incident happened inside of a black four-door sedan with a tan interior. Police describe the car as being “extremely messy with garbage” inside.



Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-210-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).