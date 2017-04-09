Watch live: Zookeepers report ‘major movement’ in April the giraffe’s stomach

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe is inching closer to giving birth to her fourth calf.

In their Sunday morning update, zookeepers Allysa and Joel reported “major movement and bulging of the belly.”

They noted that the left side appeared to have something sticking out.

Zookeepers said April ate all of her food Saturday night and her front teats appeared fuller.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing worldwide attraction. Tens of thousands of people at all hours tune into the YouTube channel for the moment April goes into labor.

It’s still not known exactly when April will give birth.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth.

According to Animal Adventure Park, giraffes are pregnant for 15 months.

When the calf is born, the zoo will hold a contest to name the newborn.